WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 2,549,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,058,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 29.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 68.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 242,620 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.