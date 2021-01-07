WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Trading 1.8% Higher

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.79. 2,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEW. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

