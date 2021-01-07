WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.26. 86,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 104,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHDG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 126,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter.

