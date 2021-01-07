WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.91 and last traded at $101.38. 1,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

