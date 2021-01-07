WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $17.05 million and $2.10 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00296031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.31 or 0.02752480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

