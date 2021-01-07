Woodstock Corp Buys 1,029 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 38,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $328.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.52 and its 200-day moving average is $343.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

