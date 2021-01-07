Woodstock Corp Purchases 1,633 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $236.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

