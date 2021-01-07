Workiva Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) – William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workiva in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $93.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $1,381,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,263 shares of company stock worth $13,157,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

