Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.12

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.12 and last traded at $94.79, with a volume of 1052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. ValuEngine lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,140. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Workiva by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

