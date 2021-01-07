World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Major Shareholder Buys $573,540.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.28 per share, for a total transaction of $573,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $113.50 on Thursday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $780.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
