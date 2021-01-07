World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Major Shareholder Buys $573,540.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.28 per share, for a total transaction of $573,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $113.50 on Thursday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $780.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

