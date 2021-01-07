Worldcore (WRC) Reaches Market Cap of $139,418.58

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Worldcore has a total market cap of $139,418.58 and approximately $299.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00299909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.18 or 0.02744608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore (WRC) is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

