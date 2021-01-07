Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Trading Down 9.8%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) was down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,254,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,004,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,753.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.