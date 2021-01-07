Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.64 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $42.62 or 0.00110497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $82.87 million and approximately $36.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00451444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00228677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00053586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,944,081 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

