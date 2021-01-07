Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after purchasing an additional 810,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after acquiring an additional 566,001 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 400,698 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 221,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $61.91 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -128.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.