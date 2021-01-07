Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Sell

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 112,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

