X-CASH Trading Up 30.4% Over Last Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $132,772.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 104.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,603,085,428 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.