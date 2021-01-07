X-CASH (XCASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $142,837.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $142,837.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,615,139,430 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

