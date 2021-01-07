Xaya (CHI) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $5,842.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,340,986 coins and its circulating supply is 45,198,859 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

