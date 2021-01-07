Xaya Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,592.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Xaya has a market cap of $2.10 million and $3,592.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,347,940 coins and its circulating supply is 45,205,813 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

