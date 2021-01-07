Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.43

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 3261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

