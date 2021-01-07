Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 12.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 57.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 58.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Xerox by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 128,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

