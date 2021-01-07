Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 5.6%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.40. 671,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 342,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XIACF. Macquarie cut shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

