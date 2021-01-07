XMax Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, FCoin, Graviex and OTCBTC. In the last week, XMax has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00299909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.18 or 0.02744608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012739 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,205,961 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, OTCBTC, Coinrail, FCoin, ABCC, HADAX, Hotbit, Graviex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

