XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 9.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $44.99. Approximately 19,477,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 26,359,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

