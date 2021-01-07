Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.02. 47,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 117,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.