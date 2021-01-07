Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Head to Head Comparison

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xunlei and Bentley Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $180.66 million 1.80 -$53.17 million N/A N/A Bentley Systems $736.65 million 15.41 $103.09 million N/A N/A

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -32.35% -20.37% -14.46% Bentley Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xunlei and Bentley Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Bentley Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

Bentley Systems has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.66%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Xunlei.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Xunlei on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game Website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2019, its platform had approximately 88.3 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing. The company also offers iModelHub, a cloud platform to accelerate going digital for users of its ProjectWise design integration services; OpenSite Designer, an integrated application for civil site and land development workflows across conceptual, preliminary, and detailed design phases; and iModel.js, an open-source library to improve the accessibility for visualization and analytical visibility of infrastructure digital twins. In addition, it provides solution implementation, on-boarding, change management, consulting, and on premise managed services. The company serves engineers, architects, planners, contractors, fabricators, information technology managers, and operators. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has strategic alliances with Siemens and Microsoft Corp. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

