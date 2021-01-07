XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Shares of XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) (CVE:XL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.23. XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

XXL Energy Corp. (XL.V) Company Profile (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

