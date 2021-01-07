XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $7,426.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00298205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.02749988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012743 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, DEx.top, DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX, KuCoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

