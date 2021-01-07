YAM v1 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,893.00 (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One YAM v1 token can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00005080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded up 89.6% against the US dollar. YAM v1 has a total market capitalization of $55.68 million and approximately $1,893.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YAM v1

YAM v1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

