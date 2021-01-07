YAM v1 (YAM) Price Tops $2.15 on Top Exchanges

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One YAM v1 token can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00005661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM v1 has a total market capitalization of $61.45 million and approximately $694.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded 108.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00311110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.65 or 0.02754436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM v1 (YAM) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

