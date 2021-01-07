YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Trading Up 7.7%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60. Approximately 1,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

About YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

