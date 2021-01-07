YEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, YEE has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $292,282.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, DigiFinex and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi, DEx.top, FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

