Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 241,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Yelp worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 67.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.46 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

