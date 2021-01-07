YENTEN Market Capitalization Achieves $28,740.18 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $28,740.18 and approximately $75.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $39,343.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.40 or 0.03190914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00439908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.01165093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00374996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00018610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00178131 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011445 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

