YFIVE FINANCE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155,843.00 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $63,244.14 and $155,843.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFIVE FINANCE token can now be bought for $3.48 or 0.00009046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00115184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.52 or 0.00469412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00049783 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00233140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00055809 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,153 tokens. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

