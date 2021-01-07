YFValue (YFV) Price Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One YFValue token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00115012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00468619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00232213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00056051 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.