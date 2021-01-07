Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) shares traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.69 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.69 ($0.23). Approximately 344,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.04. The company has a market cap of £16.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

