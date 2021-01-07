yOUcash Price Up 7.9% This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and $16,946.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.28 or 0.00311461 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00031887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,047.89 or 0.02759257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yOUcash

yOUcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

