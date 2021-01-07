yOUcash (YOUC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,556.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $14,556.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.10 or 0.02691062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012533 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

Buying and Selling yOUcash

yOUcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.