YOUengine (YOUC) Trading 177.5% Higher Over Last Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00279536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.94 or 0.02731456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012554 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

Buying and Selling YOUengine

