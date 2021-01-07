YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Up 5.1%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 700,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 874,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

YRCW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $261.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

