Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,044,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,721,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,310,875. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $168,328,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,016 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.