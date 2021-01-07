Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOLO. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $543.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

