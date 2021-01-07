Zacks: Analysts Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. electroCore posted sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $3.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $6.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on electroCore in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter worth $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter worth $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 178.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $76.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

