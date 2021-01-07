Zacks: Analysts Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLIR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.03.

ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

