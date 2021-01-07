Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ocugen by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocugen stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,629,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,173,672. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $453.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.48.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

