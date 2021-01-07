Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $15.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,257,000 after buying an additional 68,843 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.08 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

