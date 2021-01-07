Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce $108.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $112.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $379.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $388.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $416.75 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $441.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of CASA opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

