Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 8%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.23 and last traded at $139.82. 321,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 277,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.