Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 8%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.23 and last traded at $139.82. 321,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 277,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.52.
Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.95.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
