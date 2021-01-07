Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €100.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.45 ($91.12).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €96.10 ($113.06) on Thursday. Zalando SE has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.94.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

